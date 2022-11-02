Week starting October 3

Land west of Brick Kiln Lane and south of Abbott Road, Mansfield: 183 dwellings with access and associated works;

38 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by tree preservation order;

Redcot, 14 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield : demolition of existing attached garage and proposals for two three-bed semi-detached dwellings with off-street parking.

Week starting October 10

Land Between Ransom Wood Business Park and Ratcher Hill Quarry, Mansfield: three buildings for industrial use, storage and distribution;

District Heating System Boiler House, Longstone Way, Mansfield: Demolition of redundant district heating system boiler house;

44 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: two-storey side extension.

14 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by a tree preservation order;

Land at Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: non-material amendment to application 2021/0458/FUL to alter accommodation to meet minimum standards;

2 Terrace Road, Mansfield: fence and gate to the front;

7 Crompton Road, Pleasley: single-storey rear extension;

28 Dunn Brigg, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side and single rear extensions.

Week starting October 17

3 College Side, Mansfield: retrospective application for construction of a courtyard wall.

70 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: retrospective single-storey rear extension.

8 Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse: proposed rear extension.

Acorns, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: illuminated fascia sign, entrance pillar, totem sign double-sided exterior screens and archway.

23 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: change of use from an office to a house of multiple occupation.

21 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop: application for a lawful development certificate for a single household with up to six people receiving care.

The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side extension.

232 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: works to two trees covered by a tree preservation order.

