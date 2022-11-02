News you can trust since 1952
Latest planning applications received by Mansfield District Council

Here are some of the latest planning applications received across the Mansfield area throughout October.

By Tim Cunningham
38 minutes ago - 2 min read

Week starting October 3

Land west of Brick Kiln Lane and south of Abbott Road, Mansfield: 183 dwellings with access and associated works;

38 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by tree preservation order;

Redcot, 14 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield : demolition of existing attached garage and proposals for two three-bed semi-detached dwellings with off-street parking.

Week starting October 10

Land Between Ransom Wood Business Park and Ratcher Hill Quarry, Mansfield: three buildings for industrial use, storage and distribution;

District Heating System Boiler House, Longstone Way, Mansfield: Demolition of redundant district heating system boiler house;

44 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: two-storey side extension.

14 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by a tree preservation order;

Land at Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: non-material amendment to application 2021/0458/FUL to alter accommodation to meet minimum standards;

2 Terrace Road, Mansfield: fence and gate to the front;

7 Crompton Road, Pleasley: single-storey rear extension;

28 Dunn Brigg, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side and single rear extensions.

Week starting October 17

3 College Side, Mansfield: retrospective application for construction of a courtyard wall.

70 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: retrospective single-storey rear extension.

8 Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse: proposed rear extension.

Acorns, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: illuminated fascia sign, entrance pillar, totem sign double-sided exterior screens and archway.

23 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: change of use from an office to a house of multiple occupation.

21 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop: application for a lawful development certificate for a single household with up to six people receiving care.

The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side extension.

232 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: works to two trees covered by a tree preservation order.

You can find more information by visiting Mansfield Council's planning department here.

