Latest planning applications received by Mansfield District Council
Here are some of the latest planning applications received across the Mansfield area throughout October.
Week starting October 3
Land west of Brick Kiln Lane and south of Abbott Road, Mansfield: 183 dwellings with access and associated works;
38 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by tree preservation order;
Redcot, 14 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield : demolition of existing attached garage and proposals for two three-bed semi-detached dwellings with off-street parking.
Week starting October 10
Land Between Ransom Wood Business Park and Ratcher Hill Quarry, Mansfield: three buildings for industrial use, storage and distribution;
District Heating System Boiler House, Longstone Way, Mansfield: Demolition of redundant district heating system boiler house;
44 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: two-storey side extension.
14 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: removal of tree covered by a tree preservation order;
Land at Broomhill Lane, Mansfield: non-material amendment to application 2021/0458/FUL to alter accommodation to meet minimum standards;
2 Terrace Road, Mansfield: fence and gate to the front;
7 Crompton Road, Pleasley: single-storey rear extension;
28 Dunn Brigg, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side and single rear extensions.
Week starting October 17
3 College Side, Mansfield: retrospective application for construction of a courtyard wall.
70 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: retrospective single-storey rear extension.
8 Leeming Park, Mansfield Woodhouse: proposed rear extension.
Acorns, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: illuminated fascia sign, entrance pillar, totem sign double-sided exterior screens and archway.
23 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield: change of use from an office to a house of multiple occupation.
21 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop: application for a lawful development certificate for a single household with up to six people receiving care.
The Pastures, Mansfield Woodhouse: two-storey side extension.
232 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: works to two trees covered by a tree preservation order.
You can find more information by visiting Mansfield Council's planning department here.