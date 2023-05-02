News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby police in warning over shooting of wildlife

Police officers in Kirkby have urged people to report wildlife crime after being made aware of birds being shot.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:40 BST

Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team urged people to report any such incidents.

A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately, it has come to the time of year when we are being made aware of people shooting various kinds of birds/wildlife.

“While some of the species of birds that have reportedly been shot are not protected, there are certain licences that have to be obtained to shoot any wild bird.”

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 states it is illegal to kill or injure any wild bird, including pigeons, unless general licensing regulations are complied with.
The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 states it is illegal to kill or injure any wild bird, including pigeons, unless general licensing regulations are complied with.
The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 makes it illegal to kill or injure any wild bird, including pigeons, unless general licensing regulations are complied with. All wild birds, their nests and eggs are protected by this law. Under this law, you must not intentionally kill, injure or disturb any wild birds.

Further to this you could also break other air weapon laws/legislation.

The spokesman said: “While we understand shooting/hunting is legal, there are certain laws and legislation that govern how, when and where this can take place.”

Anyone who suspects someone is actively shooting at birds or other wildlife is urged to call 999, or, if it is not a live incident, 101.

Alternatively, email PC Daniel Snowdon, wildlife crimes officer, at [email protected]

The spokesman said: “If you email PC Snowdon, please be mindful this should only be done when there is no live incident – a live incident should always be reported to the control room – and you may not get a response straight away as he could be on rest days, on annual leave or dealing with another incident.”