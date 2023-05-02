Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team urged people to report any such incidents.

A team spokesman said: “Unfortunately, it has come to the time of year when we are being made aware of people shooting various kinds of birds/wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While some of the species of birds that have reportedly been shot are not protected, there are certain licences that have to be obtained to shoot any wild bird.”

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 states it is illegal to kill or injure any wild bird, including pigeons, unless general licensing regulations are complied with.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 makes it illegal to kill or injure any wild bird, including pigeons, unless general licensing regulations are complied with. All wild birds, their nests and eggs are protected by this law. Under this law, you must not intentionally kill, injure or disturb any wild birds.

Further to this you could also break other air weapon laws/legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “While we understand shooting/hunting is legal, there are certain laws and legislation that govern how, when and where this can take place.”

Anyone who suspects someone is actively shooting at birds or other wildlife is urged to call 999, or, if it is not a live incident, 101.

Alternatively, email PC Daniel Snowdon, wildlife crimes officer, at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad