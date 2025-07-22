Homes on former Clipstone Colliery site given go-ahead
Warwick-based housing developer Harper Crewe first submitted plans to Newark and Sherwood District Council for more than 120 homes to be built at the site on land off Mansfield Road in May 2023.
However it has taken until recently – July 17 to be precise – for the large project to be formally approved on the council’s planning portal due to signing off the scheme’s financial contribution to the nearby community.
The authority’s planning officers previously recommended the planning committee to refuse the scheme in July 2024 due to problems with proposed parking and roads.
There was also concern the homes would be too close to the Grade II-listed headstocks nearby which could lead to antisocial behaviour and pressure on local health and education services.
This decision was pushed back to October 2024 where the committee approved 126 homes to be built on the site subject to the signing of financial contributions from the developer.
Last Thursday it was signed off that £26,300 would go towards improvements to the N50491 and N50476 bus stops on Glendale Crescent specifically, with £150,000 total going towards local bus service improvements.
Over £174,000 will be used to improve and enhance existing community infrastructure and facilities in Clipstone, with around £90,000 being given to special educational needs and disabilities services to increase pupil capacity.
Sherwood Medical Partnership, which includes Crown Medical Centre, Forest Town Branch and Oak Tree Land Surgery, will receive more than £123,000 to improve its premises.
There will be 88 open-market homes alongside 38 affordable units, each with between one and five bedrooms.
The houses will be spread across land which is the equivalent of seven football pitches.
Clipstone Colliery operated between 1922 and 2003 and was one of the most productive pits in Britain, producing almost a million tonnes of coal a year at its peak.
The headstocks are listed by Historic England and were the tallest in England at more than 200 feet.
Harper Crewe was contacted for comment.
