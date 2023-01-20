Fracking to be banned on Nottinghamshire Council land following cross-party support

A motion put forward by the opposition Independent Alliance at the council, which was amended by the ruling Conservatives, was passed unanimously at the latest full council meeting.

Fracking involves the hydraulic fracturing of rocks by pumping water and chemicals at high pressure to release gas to be used for energy.

The motion stated: “The council believes fracking has the potential to detrimentally impact the environment.

Councillors in the chamber.

“This council does not support fracking in Nottinghamshire or outside county boundaries which could adversely affect residents in our county.

“This council, therefore, commits not to allow any fracking activities, including survey work, on Council owned or controlled land and property, unless and until national policy changes.”

In 2019, the Conservative party made a manifesto commitment to ban fracking, but in September 2022 then-Prime Minister Liz Truss lifted the ban.

The ban was then reintroduced in October 2022 under Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

Supporters say it can create energy at low cost and create jobs, but many environmental campaigners have opposed it, saying it can harm wildlife and cause pollution.

Coun Mike Adams, council environment ambassador told the meeting: “I am not willing to be a passenger on the energy bus we are travelling on.

“Although fracking is here and continually seems to show its face in the energy discussion, it is definitely not the future of energy.

“The way we’ve got to keep ensuring that is the case is listening to businesses and residents.

“If we can take that step and push businesses along, the need for these panic button situations to get fracking on board when bills go up, is not needed as much.

Coun John Willmott said the prospect of fracking should be “kicked into the long grass”.

He said: “The best way of doing that is to have a policy against fracking. Scientists have proved it’s a health hazard. Green modern energy is the answer.”

