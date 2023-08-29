Flash flood sees 'wash out' for Mansfield shopping centre after heavy rainfall

A small number of business units at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre were struck by flash flooding on Saturday, August 26, after a

heavy rainfall caused the shopping centre to close for a short period.

Units affected were quick to share their gratitude for support from shoppers and fellow workers at the centre who helped save stock and

Photo of Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, accompanied by a photo from The Little Lotion company of the water-logged floor at their unit.

safeguard the site.

In a Facebook post The Little Lotion Company, its owners Katy and Dave, said: “Thank you to those of you who helped us clear the flooding from

our shop.

“It really showed the community spirit.

“Thank you ZULU Boutique, Mansfield Emporium Boutique and Hey Baby Hey You.

“We also had some great help from some Mansfield Council workers.

“Luckily, there was minimal damage to our stock and we only lost a few items.

“However, the water did make its way through to our making room where we have over 400 bath bombs drying for orders.”

Owners of the bath bomb and lotion company confirmed damage was minimal and even joked that their floor was ready for a clean anyway.

The shopping centre was closed for a short period while the impact was assessed to ensure the ongoing safety of customers and staff.

Rebekah O’Neill, manager of the shopping centre, said: “The centre was re-opened in sections while our tenants and team removed the standing

water and completed a thorough clean.

“With all tenants being able to trade later that afternoon.

“It was not a welcomed experience, but we are thankful that initial reports show that damage to retailers was minimal.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience and understanding, and our staff and tenants who all pulled together to get back to

normal as soon as possible.

“Our thanks also go to Nottinghamshire Police who were luckily in town for an event and also offered their support.

“The way everyone worked together was great to see and definitely demonstrates the great community we have here in Mansfield.