Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police officers found Jack Vaughan sitting at the kerb with his “substantially damaged” white Vauxhall Astra parked in the middle of Maltby Road, Mansfield, on August 7, just after midnight.

He told officers: "I'll be honest with you. I have been to the Reindeer and I had a few. I had a weird feeling in my head."

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed Vaughan had 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Vaughan, of Newmarket Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

The 25-year-old, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I have made a few mistakes. It is a one-time offence. The only thing I can say on my behalf is that no-one else was involved.

“I had a really bizarre evening which is the reason why I ended up in that situation.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months but a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it before a set date.