News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Mansfield drink-driver crashed car after ‘really bizarre’ evening out

A Mansfield man who crashed his car after “a really bizarre evening” had twice the legal amount of alcohol in his system, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police officers found Jack Vaughan sitting at the kerb with his “substantially damaged” white Vauxhall Astra parked in the middle of Maltby Road, Mansfield, on August 7, just after midnight.

He told officers: "I'll be honest with you. I have been to the Reindeer and I had a few. I had a weird feeling in my head."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed Vaughan had 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Vaughan, of Newmarket Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving.

Read More
Sutton man blinded reveller in one eye by throwing plastic cup in busy club

The 25-year-old, who has no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I have made a few mistakes. It is a one-time offence. The only thing I can say on my behalf is that no-one else was involved.

“I had a really bizarre evening which is the reason why I ended up in that situation.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months but a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it before a set date.

Magistrates also fined Vaughan £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.