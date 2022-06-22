Event to find out about £76m project to cut flooding risk in Mansfield

The town has been chosen by Severn Trent for the biggest pilot scheme in the UK that could end flooding misery for 90,000 people.

And a community consultation event, explaining all, is being held at the new Mansfield Community Hub (formerly the River Maun Recreation Centre) on Barringer Road in Ravensdale today (Wednesday) from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Locals are welcome to go along and have a chat about designs for the project, ahead of work starting later in the year.

Flooding has caused huge problems in Mansfield in recent years. This is on Jubilee Way.

Adam Boucher, programme lead at Severn Trent, said: “Working with our customers and communities is a vital element of this project.

"We really want to bring them on board and get their valuable input into our plans.

"We want to ensure that those living in the areas where we’re working have the opportunity to be part of this exciting project and get their views across.

"After all, they know their areas best and will be the ones who will benefit most.”

Flooding on Oak Tree Lane in Mansfield.

Severn Trent’s Green Recovery flood resilience scheme focuses on natural and alternative ways of managing surface water and drainage.

After heavy rain, the water is normally channelled through networks of pipes and sewers to nearby watercourses.

But Severn Trent plans to install more than 20,000 nature-based sustainable urban drainage systems, known as SuDS, between now and the spring of 2025.

The systems work by slowing and holding back water that runs off from a site, allowing natural processes to break down pollutants.

Adam added: “This is a really exciting project and a huge opportunity for Mansfield.

"A project of this size has never been done before to this scale in the UK, and the benefits are massive.

”We’re turning to nature to help us reduce the risk of flooding. The project will not only create new green areas for people to enjoy and improve their wellbeing but it will also be better for the environment and biodiversity.

"This community consultation is a great chance to find out more about what we’re doing, so it would be good to see as many locals as possible. Come along and have a chat about our plans.”

It is estimated that, on an average rainy day in Mansfield, about two million litres of water fall on every square kilometre of the town.

When completed in 2025, the new SuDS will be able to store more than 58 million litres of surface water. That equates to enough water to fill 23 Olympic-sized swimming pools, thus reducing the risk of flooding considerably.

The project is part of Severn Trent’s recognition that its policies must reflect the fact that water is heavily linked to the environment.

Therefore, it must look after the environment with schemes such as planting trees, reviving areas of land and restoring and protecting the health of rivers, lakes and streams.

Today’s consultation event at the Mansfield Community Hub is also offering support to residents who are struggling to pay their water bills as the cost of living crisis continues to rage.