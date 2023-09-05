Watch more videos on Shots!

The clean-up day has been described as a huge success after more than 30 residents discarded old furniture and unwanted items.

Three refuse vehicles were deployed to Princes Street, which allowed people in the surrounding area an opportunity to discard of unwanted waste.

Oliver Haw, a resident of Princes Street who has lived in Eastwood for more than 40 years, called the Safer Streets-funded clean-up day “incredibly important” for the local area.

Residents in Eastwood discard of unwanted items. (Photo by: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire)

He said: “For the community it’s great, because we’ve got the DH Lawrence Museum up the road and a lot of people walk around here and they don’t like to see tonnes of rubbish piled up.”

The day was made possible after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million of Home Office funding for Safer Streets projects to reduce neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour, as well as violence against women and girls.

In Eastwood, this funding has already resulted in seven new double street lights in previously dimly lit areas, 31 CCTV cameras in key areas, as well as new electric police bicycles to aid officers when out on patrol.

A few of the unwanted items that were thrown away thanks to the clean up day. (Photo by: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire)

Caroline Henry, county police and crime commissioner, said, “It’s fantastic to see the work being done during the recent clean-up day in Eastwood, a place close to my heart because it’s where I grew up, I love this place.”

“Clearing up litter and scrubbing off graffiti were just a few of the things done to make Eastwood look as loved as it deserves to look.”

The Safer Streets programme is being delivered as part of an ongoing partnership between the OPCC, Nottinghamshire Police and Broxtowe Council, among other local authorities.