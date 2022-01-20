Councillor ‘can’t commit’ to keeping Mansfield and Kirkby recycling centres open

Nottinghamshire Council is undertaking the review to address problems raised at the sites, including issues with traffic and congestion.

A newly published report said many of the sites regularly experience ‘operational difficulties’, with some sites operating at capacity and suffering issues with their location.

This was experienced mostly during the height of the Covid pandemic, with long queues seen at some sites as a result of social distancing measures.

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Road, Mansfield.

The launch of the review sparked concerns some sites could close, but councillors were reassuranced the review ‘absolutely isn’t about reducing provision’.

It comes as the Government plans changes to national waste policies, bringing through legislation expected to ‘fundamentally change’ the type and amount of waste collected at kerbsides and recycling hubs.

Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, says the review is ‘very timely in light of the new housing’ being built around the county.

His comments came after he was questioned on the review and asked to commit to keeping all 12 Nottinghamshire sites – including Brailwood Road in Bilsthorpe, Sidings Road in Kirkby, Kestral Road in Mansfield and Oakfield Lane in Warsop – in their current location.

Commitment

He said: “Time has moved on from four to eight years ago, methods in technology and recycling change.

“We need to respond to those changes and the way products and waste are reused, recycled and disposed of.

“The commitment I can make is the intent of the review is to strengthen our recycling centre provision, not weaken or reduce it, and to drive up recycling rates.

“I can’t commit to keeping all the centres open because, maybe, we might want to have some more, or the review might suggest closing one and building a bigger, more expansive super-centre.

“We don’t know and that’s the purpose of the review. I’m not prejudging what the review is going to say, but once it is complete, further proposals to improve recycling in the county will be brought forward.”

The review, which is also expected to outline opportunities for future investment and income generation, is expected to take three months to complete.