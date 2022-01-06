But council officers and a leading politician have stressed this does not mean closing down any of the sites, aiming instead to find ways to improve the service for residents.

Members of Nottinghamshire Council’s transport and environment committee approved plans to launch the review, which will assess whether any major changes are needed at the hubs.

A report to committee members found several sites are ‘operating at capacity’, with many experiencing ‘operational difficulties due to where they are located’, leading to complaints from residents.

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Road.

This was seen most during the height of the Covid pandemic, with extensive queues seen at some sites as a result of social distancing measures on-site.

During the meeting, concerns were raised that the upcoming strategic review could lead to closures of some of the affected sites.

Provision

Coun Tom Hollis, member for Sutton West, said: “We’ve all known for a long time there are operational issues with many of our 12 recycling centres in Nottinghamshire, as this report states.

“It talks about problems in Beeston, Mansfield and West Bridgford in particular. But is it me, or is this council teeing up to close some of our valued recycling centres seen as a pain by the council?”

Mick Allen, council group manager for place commissioning, said: “It isn’t about reducing provision, it’s about making sure provision is fit for the future.”

Documents state the review will assess all 12 Nottinghamshire recycling centres, including sites on Brailwood Road in Bilsthorpe, Sidings Road in Kirkby, Kestral Road in Mansfield and Oakfield Lane in Warsop.

It will assess whether the facilities are ‘appropriately located and have enough capacity to offer residents a high-quality service going forward’.

The report states the review will assess management, population growth and accessibility of current sites.

The council expects the review will recommend the ‘optimum number and locations’ for Nottinghamshire’s recycling centres and outline constraints and opportunities for the existing network.

Coun Neil Clarke, committee chairman, said: “I wouldn’t guarantee every centre stays in the same location, because it may be the review finds it’s better to have another facility somewhere else.”

The review is expected to take three months.