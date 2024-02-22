Council set to remove 'eyesore' fencing in Warsop – five years after riverbank collapse
Emergency temporary fencing was installed after a section of the riverbank collapsed into the river Meden behind flats – The Willows – in Warsop back in November 2019.
At the time, Mansfield Council installed the fencing as a temporary safety measure.
Following the collapse, councillors asked that residents 'stay clear' of the fencing and take extra care.
A resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, dubbed the fencing a total “eyesore” for many living in the riverside flats, and questioned why the fencing was still in place almost five years later.
Your Chad approached Mansfield Council for an update and comment in light of residents’ concerns.
Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “The council had to erect security fencing for public safety reasons after the bank of the River Meden next to The Willows, a council-owned sheltered housing complex, eroded and became unstable alongside a public footpath.
“Investigations have now been done as to how to stabilise the bank and we are hoping to progress this work this year with appointed contractors.
“Once this work is complete, the security fencing will be removed.
“We know the security fencing is perhaps not the prettiest, but a prime consideration on land the council owns, is public safety.”