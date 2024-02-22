Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency temporary fencing was installed after a section of the riverbank collapsed into the river Meden behind flats – The Willows – in Warsop back in November 2019.

At the time, Mansfield Council installed the fencing as a temporary safety measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the collapse, councillors asked that residents 'stay clear' of the fencing and take extra care.

Mansfield Council erected the temporary fencing in November 2019 after part of the riverbank collapsed in Warsop.

A resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, dubbed the fencing a total “eyesore” for many living in the riverside flats, and questioned why the fencing was still in place almost five years later.

Your Chad approached Mansfield Council for an update and comment in light of residents’ concerns.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “The council had to erect security fencing for public safety reasons after the bank of the River Meden next to The Willows, a council-owned sheltered housing complex, eroded and became unstable alongside a public footpath.

Part of the riverbank collapsed into the river Meden in November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investigations have now been done as to how to stabilise the bank and we are hoping to progress this work this year with appointed contractors.

“Once this work is complete, the security fencing will be removed.