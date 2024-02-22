Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will see the runners in the county competing for glory, with the start and finish lines positioned prominently within the town centre.

Runners will set off from the Market Place at 9am on a route around the town.

A series of rolling road closures will be in place to enable runners to pass safely.

The route will see runners head from the Market Place up to St. Peter’s Way and onto Chesterfield Road South.

Then, down Rosemary Street and Westfield Lane, heading onto Wood Street, Walkden Street, and Stockwell Gate. Then, continue to West Gate, Clumber Street, and down to the finish line off Leeming Street.

As well as the 10K route, there will also be a 1K junior race for the youngsters to take part in on the day and it will be £5 to enter.

Both routes can be viewed in full here.

The mass run has been organised in partnership with Mansfield Council and RunThrough and is expected to draw participants from Mansfield and beyond.

The council is supporting the event with a one-off sponsorship contribution from its Destination Mansfield Towns Fund pot of money.

It will be the first time since 2019 that a 10K running event has been held in the district since the introduction of the Mansfield 10K in 2015.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I am looking forward to participating as I did in 2019, and as a keen runner, I understand the joy of the sport! It's a great way to keep fit and enjoy your surroundings.

“We are really pleased to be supporting the Mansfield 10K again this year and hosting it in the town centre.

“Events such as this demonstrate our potential as a destination place to not just visit but also host large-scale events.

“We are keen to maximise all opportunities for this event, particularly with our leisure and school groups, to ensure maximum engagement and its future success.

“I look forward to working with RunThrough on this endeavour and with our local businesses to ensure they can capitalise on the additional footfall coming into the town centre during the day.

“This will be a fantastic day for everyone in the family, from those who have never run before all the way through to our competitive runners.

“Not only is it a chance to put Mansfield on the map nationally, but it also provides the opportunity to raise awareness of health and wellbeing in schools and the wider community.

“This partnership signifies our collective dedication to promoting fitness, wellbeing, and a love for running within the community.”

The Mansfield 10K terrain is mostly on roads, and the route is a moderately hilly circular approximately 6.3 miles long.

The run is open to people aged 16 and over. Anyone under the age of 16 needs to be accompanied by a paying adult.

To register, visit www.runthrough.co.uk/event/mansfield-10k-september-2024 – entries cost £25 per person.

"This collaboration with Mansfield Council marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for RunThrough.