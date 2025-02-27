Ashfield sees a drop in the number of recorded fly-tipping incidents

Ashfield dealt with fewer fly-tipping incidents last year, new figures show – bucking a national increase in illegally dumped waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record 1.15m fly-tipping incidents were reported across England last year, with environment secretary Steve Reed MP (Lab) pledging to ‘punish rubbish dumpers’.

However, figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) show 1,096 fly-tipping incidents were reported in Ashfield in the year to March 2024 – down from 1,135 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national number of fly-tipping incidents last year jumped by six per cent and reached the highest figure since 2018-19.

Ashfield has seen a fall in the number of recorded fly-tipping incidents. Photo: Other

The most common place for fly-tipping to occur was on pavements and roads, accounting for 37 per cent of incidents.

Meanwhile, some 60 per cent of cases involved household waste, ranging from black bags of waste to the contents of shed clearances, furniture, and carpets.

Fly-tipping in Ashfield was most common on highways (51 per cent), while household waste accounted for 53 per cent of the illegally-dumped rubbish reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Reed said: "Fly-tipping is a disgraceful act which trashes communities and its increase is unacceptable.

"Communities and businesses shouldn’t have to put up with these crimes."

He pledged the Government will crack down on fly-tipping and ‘punish rubbish dumpers, forcing them to clean up their mess’.

He also said the new Crime and Policing Bill gives ministers the power to issue statutory guidance to councils to drive up fly-tipping enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Defra figures also reveal a slight drop in the number of enforcement actions, with fixed-penalty notices dropping five per cent to 63,300 fines last year.

This includes 22 notices issued in Ashfield.

But Adam Hug, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: "Councils are working tirelessly to counter the thousands of incidents every year and are determined to crack down on the problem."

He warned the penalties from prosecution fail to match the severity of the offences committed.

He added: "We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.

"Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear-up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in sofas, old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones."