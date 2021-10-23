Emergency services rush to Mansfield Woodhouse business fire

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a business in Mansfield Woodhouse today.

By Tim Paget
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 2:57 pm

Firefighters from Mansfield, Warsop and Edwinstowe fire stations attended the incident on Cox’s Lane shortly after midday on Saturday, October 23.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that the fire was in an extraction unit and was extinguished using one hose reel jet, one dry powder extinguisher and supported by two breathing apparatus.

