Firefighters tackled a fire at the former Portland Arms pub in Albert Street, Mansfield on Thursday, January 16.

The Portland Arms, a Grade II listed building, has been closed since 2013.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our joint control room was informed about this incident as a passer-by saw smoke issuing from the upstairs windows of the building.

“The fire was located on the second floor of the derelict pub and crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.”

Appliances from Ashfield, Mansfield, Shirebrook and Edwinstowe Fire Stations responded to the fire.

Shirebrook Fire Station provided the following photos…

