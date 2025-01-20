Photos: Firefighters tackle blaze at Mansfield pub

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:25 GMT
Firefighters respond to a fire at a derelict Mansfield pub that has been closed since 2013.

Firefighters tackled a fire at the former Portland Arms pub in Albert Street, Mansfield on Thursday, January 16.

The Portland Arms, a Grade II listed building, has been closed since 2013.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our joint control room was informed about this incident as a passer-by saw smoke issuing from the upstairs windows of the building.

“The fire was located on the second floor of the derelict pub and crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.”

Appliances from Ashfield, Mansfield, Shirebrook and Edwinstowe Fire Stations responded to the fire.

Shirebrook Fire Station provided the following photos…

