Man arrested after cannabis grow uncovered in Mansfield Woodhouse

A suspect has been arrested after police found approximately 150 cannabis plants in a house.

Officers forced entry to the property, in Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse, shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday (16 January) after a member of the public reported a strong smell.

The plants were found in multiple rooms of the property and seized.

A large quantity of electrical equipment will also be put beyond further use.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and taken into custody for questioning.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature can pose a very significant fire risk because of the amount of heat they generate and the sheer quantity of highly combustible materials within.

“Furthermore, the production of this drug is invariably accompanied by wider criminality and the organised criminals behind them bring nothing but problems for our neighbourhoods.

“I’d like to thank the member of the public for reporting this incident to us.

“Drug use and dealing is one of the local policing priorities for Mansfield so I’m pleased this grow has been taken out of action.

“The plants have been seized and destroyed while the equipment associated with the grow will now be dismantled and put beyond use.

“If you suspect a grow is located near to where you live, please get in touch with us.

Call 999 if: a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed / someone is in immediate danger or harm / property is in danger of being damaged or a serious disruption to the public is likely. Call 101 for non-emergency enquiries.