Police pledge to tackle antisocial behaviour as crime concerns grow in Sutton

Police have pledged to address antisocial behaviour in response to concerns from residents and business owners regarding crime in Sutton.

New policing figures show that over 2,000 crimes were reported from January to June 2024.

These figures are based on monthly data collected by police.uk, a policing website for crime statistics.

Your Chad were asked to look into these growing concerns and contact Nottinghamshire Police for a response.

Sutton Town Centre.

According to the police.uk data, in January 2024, there were 380 crimes reported in Sutton, with that figure at 425 in June, six months later.

In a six-month period, there were 2,452 reported crimes according to these latest figures – but an Ashfield Police spokesperson said in their 12 month rolling figure, the overall situation in Sutton was “reasonably positive” with overall crime down 11 per cent over the last 12 months.

In data from crimerate.co.uk, Sutton is ranked as the 23rd most dangerous out of 236 towns, villages, and cities in Nottinghamshire.

And as of 2024, the crime rate in Sutton (Ashfield) was 18 per cent higher than the East Midlands and 26 per cent higher than the England, Wales & Northern Ireland overall figure.

Carrie Austin is a Sutton resident, business owner and photographer.

Carrie Austin, a resident and business owner, expressed concern about a rise in antisocial behaviour in Sutton and urged authorities to take action.

She said: “Sutton seems to have a feeling of lawlessness, where people can do whatever they want without facing any consequences.

“In the last month, the situation has become quite concerning.

“There are daily arguments and screaming in the streets, damage to public property, and business owners having to lock their doors for clients to knock to enter.

“I've even been offered stolen goods as I leave work, and I've witnessed groups openly examining what they've stolen.

“There are people drinking and using substances in doorways, and others harassing people for money.

“Many of us have expressed our concerns, but it feels like most of us are being ignored.”

Nottinghamshire Police clarified that police.uk figures refer to reports of crimes rather than actual offences, meaning that one crime could have been reported multiple times by various residents.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We are aware of a recent increase in antisocial behaviour and street drinking in Sutton town centre – driven in part by the warmer weather.

“In response we will be taking robust action over the next few weeks against the small minority of people causing alarm and distress to others.

“It is completely unacceptable for people to be intoxicated in the town centre, and those people who are will be moved on and have any alcohol in their possession seized.

“We have the power to do this under the terms of an existing public space protection order, and also have powers to bring in temporary dispersal orders if the need arises.

“For that reason I encourage anyone who witnesses this kind of loutish behaviour to tell us about it so we can take decisive action.

“We will also continue our partnership work with retail premises and the district council to further clamp down on these issues.”