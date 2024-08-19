17-year-old boy airlifted to hospital with serious injuries in Sutton after motorbike collision
A 17-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a motorbike collision in Sutton.
The incident happened just before 1.30pm on Monday, August 19 in Jephson Road.
A second boy has been transferred to hospital with injuries not currently thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
A full investigation is underway to understand exactly what happened.
Anyone who saw what happened or any passing drivers who captured dashcam footage of the incident are being urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 353 of August 19, 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
