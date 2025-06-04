Investigation begins following Sutton house fire – with Ashfield crews on the scene

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:22 BST

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a house fire in Sutton.

Firefighters from Ashfield and Hucknall Fire Station’s attended a house fire on High Pavement, Sutton, following a call at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening (June 3).

The occupiers of the property self-evacuated, and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to scene.

A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police colleagues has commenced to determine the cause.

