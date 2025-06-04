Investigation begins following Sutton house fire – with Ashfield crews on the scene
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of a house fire in Sutton.
Firefighters from Ashfield and Hucknall Fire Station’s attended a house fire on High Pavement, Sutton, following a call at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening (June 3).
The occupiers of the property self-evacuated, and East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to scene.
A joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police colleagues has commenced to determine the cause.
