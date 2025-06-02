Nottinghamshire: Online portal launched for families involved in maternity investigation

Nottinghamshire Police has created a new online portal for families that are part of its investigation into maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The new resource has been created to ensure families can stay informed with the progress of the force’s Operation Perth investigation and can access extensive information and support at any time.

Operation Perth is Nottinghamshire Police's ongoing investigation into deaths and serious injuries related to maternity care at Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham Queen’s Medical Centre – both part of the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

The team receive family folders from the Donna Ockenden Review that are an assessment of the care provided to individual families, before reviewing these to identify if a crime has been committed, or not.

So far more than 200 family folders have been received by Operation Perth and around 2,500 are expected to be referred to the force.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin, Gold Commander for Operation Perth, says: “I am committed to ensuring that affected families are kept informed at every stage of this large and complex investigation.

“This new online portal has been created to provide this along with full details of our investigation, support available for families, and how to speak with the Operation Perth team at any time.

“We will provide meaningful updates as our investigation progresses and our approach continues to be underpinned by care, candour and compassion for affected families.”

The online portal has been launched on the Nottinghamshire Police website at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/.

This includes an outline of the offences being investigated, details of how the investigation works and its structure, essential contact information for affected families and investigation updates.

The first includes a video from Detective Superintendent Matt Croome, Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Perth, who provides an update on the force’s corporate manslaughter investigation – one of the offences that is being investigated.

This can be found here: www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/police-forces/nottinghamshire-police/areas/about-us/about-us/additional-services/operation-perth/latest-updates.