Flooding is “possible” in the area, with places most at risk being low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, and Ollerton.

River levels remain high at the Whitewater Bridge and Mansfield Dyke river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland remains possible today, as of October 1, 2024.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours, with river levels to remain high until October 2.

A flood warning has been issued - October 1, 2024.

Floodline is closely monitoring the situation with incident response staff patrolling watercourses in the area.

Floodline has encouraged residents to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

To check the status of road closures online, please visit the One Network live map.

This message will be updated by 09am tomorrow (October 2), or as the situation changes.

Flood alert area: River Maun in Nottinghamshire including Mansfield, Edwinstowe, Ollerton and Milton.