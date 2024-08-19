Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews responded to a 'serious house fire' in Mansfield during the early hours of the morning, with a heavy emergency service presence observed in Ladybrook.

Three fire engines were dispatched to the fire in Redland Road, Ladybrook, off Somersall Street, just after midnight on Monday morning (August 19).

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their attendance.

In a Facebook post, shared at 12.10am on Monday, August 19, on www.facebook.com/NottsFRS, a service spokesperson said: “We're currently in attendance at a serious house fire on Redland Road, Mansfield.”

Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The service encouraged residents to close their doors and windows, and Westfield Lane was closed due to a large emergency service presence.

It is currently unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

According to a spokesperson from Ashfield Fire Station, both appliances from Ashfield were at the scene, along with one from Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for an update.