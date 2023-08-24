PHOTOS: Joy and relief for Eastwood and Kimberley students on GCSE results day

There were smiles and celebrations at schools in Eastwood and Kimberley as students opened their GCSE results envelopes this morning.

After an extraordinary journey through their secondary education, which saw students dealing with the disruption of the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at Eastwood’s Hall Park Academy as students collected their results on Thursday, August 24.

Headteacher Mr Crossley said: “These results are the culmination of much hard work by students and staff.

“We are delighted that so many of our students have done so well and will now go on to post-16 destinations of their choice.

“We are especially pleased that so many have decided to continue their education at Hall Park. We are extremely proud of what they have achieved and are excited to see where their next steps will take them.”

Three of Hall Park’s highest-achieving students were Daniella Roulstone, Edie Drummond and Andrew Anderson, who all achieved top grades.

Daniella said: “I am thrilled to have achieved top grades in science and maths, ready to start my A Levels. I cannot wait to be back in September.”

Edie praised the teachers she has worked with during her time at Hall Park.

She said: “The standard of teaching is of the highest quality, pushing and advising students to be the best that they can be.

“I am so excited to return in September.”

Andrew added: “I am very happy with my results. My teachers really helped me to achieve the grades that I wanted. I am excited about starting in the sixth form in September.”

Meanwhile, pupils also gathered to celebrate their results at The Kimberley School – with 73% achieving a grade 4 in English and maths.

Head teacher Andy Park said: “We are delighted with the efforts of the year group, who came together brilliantly over the year and showed excellent determination and self-motivation as a collective.

“We are really proud of the work that our students put in to give themselves the best chance of success, and are particularly delighted with the number of students choosing to stay part of the Kimberley School in the sixth form.”

Among the students who achieved extremely highly were Oscar Lovell and Lucas Ellis, who received nine grade 9s and five grade 9s respectively.

Both students will carry on at Kimberley School sixth form next year, with Oscar taking English literature, French, history and drama, and Lucas combining studying psychology A Level with playing football for Mansfield Town Football Club.

Oscar’s achievements place him in the very top percentile of students in the country, and he is hoping to go on to study history at university in the future.

A further three students who all achieved brilliantly are friends Grace Broker, Libby Bales and Evie Ratcliffe.

Grace achieved four grade 9s and four grade 8s. She said: “I want to thank my teachers for always pushing me and doing a lot to help me achieve my potential.”

Bright future Students at Hall Park Academy celebrate their success on GCSE results day.

Big smiles Kimberley School students Oscar Lovell and Lucas Ellis achieved nine grade 9s and five grade 9s respectively.

Top result Edie Drummond was one of Hall Park Academy's highest-achieving students.