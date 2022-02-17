Dramatic pictures show damaged car after Pleasley crash which saw teenager arrested for drug-driving

Firefighters based at Shirebrook fire station said they were called to the scene on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, just after 7.15pm on Wednesday, February 16.

Pictures show a car wrapped around a lamp post.

A fire service spokesman said: “The vehicle was made safe and casualties were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.”

The scene of the collision on Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving.

Police said the woman tested positive for cocaine after a roadside drug wipe, where a swab is taken from the suspect's mouth, providing an instant reading.

A small bag of white powder was also seized from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, before she was transferred into custody for questioning.

Firefighters at the scene.

She has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are made.

Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I'd like to thank our response officers for their quick actions in responding to this incident.

“As with drink-driving, drug-driving can also cost lives and we will always take robust action against anyone found to have committed such offences.”