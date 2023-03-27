Dramatic pictures show aftermath of Mansfield car crash

The A6191 Rock Hill, Mansfield, was closed for a brief time yesterday, March 26, after a vehicle was in collision with “road furniture”.

The collision happened between The Essar Service Station and Frederick Street, and crews from Mansfield and Edwinstowe attended.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at call on Sunday, March 26, at 5.15am, to a car which had collided with road furniture.

The crash happened on Rock Hill, Mansfield.

A spokesman for the service said: “A man who was suffering from back and neck pain was extricated from a friend’s car he had entered and went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Just one vehicle was involved in the collision. A car not involved in the collision which the casualty went to sit in had to have the roof removed, on the advice of a senior paramedic, to extricate the casualty.

“The man had no serious injuries.”

Photos of the crash aftermath were shared to social media.