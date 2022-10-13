Dog-lover hails fire service after pet rescued from Mansfield Woodhouse fire

Crews from Mansfield Fire Station were called to the blaze in Mansfield Woodhouse on Wednesday, September 28, at about 7.45am.

Neighbours called 999 after seeing smoke issuing from a bedroom window – with reports suggesting one person and two dogs were inside the property.

Upon arrival, firefighters entered the house in search of the person and dogs.

Crews were then informed there was only one dog inside the property, a pomeranian-cross-chihuahua named Buddy.

Buddy had been hiding from the fire and was found unconscious behind the sofa.

While firefighters began extinguishing the fire, one of the team remained outside the property giving Buddy oxygen through one of the specialist Smokey Paws animal rescue masks.

Buddy was taken to the vets for further treatment and is now getting back to himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buccy is a pomeranian-cross-chihuahua.

His owner said: “I’m so glad that Buddy is alright, as it was heartbreaking seeing him like he was.

“I want to say thank you to the fire service and to my neighbour who told firefighters to go back in as without her Buddy might not have been saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vets did amazing and without them he wouldn't be back to himself.”

Buddy was found unconscious behind a sofa.

The oxygen masks designed for animals are provided by not-for-profit organisation Smokey Paws, which has donated more than 2,000 sets of masks to UK fire and rescue services.

To donate to Smokey Paws, to give pet oxygen masks to every UK fire engine, see gofundme.com/f/smokey-paws-pet-oxygen-masks-paws-for-breath-campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad