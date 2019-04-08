Here’s how to get your hands on free cake at a Sutton carvery

A Sutton restaurant is offering visitors a ‘golden’ opportunity to bag themselves a sweet treat this Easter – and all they have to do is find a golden plate!

The King’s Mill Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery on King’s Mill Road will be hiding a golden plate in the carvery deck, which will be handed out to lucky guests at random over the Easter period.

As well as the chance to win £1,000 cash, each golden plate finder will also receive a free cakeaway, a delicious slice of home-baked cake, baked in house by King’s Mill Farm’s talented cake-a-tier.

A limited number of golden plates will be hidden in the carvery deck from Monday 8 April, and locals have until Sunday 28 April to visit King’s Mill Farm and try their luck at finding the prized plate.

Golden plates will be appearing in the King’s Mill Farm and other Farmhouse Inns across the country from Monday 8 April 2019 to Sunday 28 April 2019. The lucky diners who find a golden plate will then receive a special golden ticket with details of how to enter an exclusive prize draw to bag the cash.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, visit the Farmhouse Inns website www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/golden-plate.

Farmhouse Inns dining and carvery has 69 restaurants nationwide, and is dedicated to providing delicious 14-hour slow cooked carvery meats, seasonal veg, home-baked cakes and 100% dairy ice cream flavours. Alongside its main carvery offering, there is also a separate menu featuring a wide range of pub favourites. To find your nearest restaurant, visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/find-us.