The accreditation demonstrates each centre is able to provide support and signposting to people caring for others, as well as offering free sessions to carers.

Carolyn Hallam, health and wellbeing manager for the More Community Leisure Trust, which operates the three centres – Rebecca Adlington, Water Meadows and Oak Tree – said: “Not every carer recognises they are actually classed as a carer and there is help out there for them.

“They may just think they are looking after a family member, but it is impacting on their life as they get less opportunity to come and use our facilities.

More Leisure's Carl Smith and Carolyn Hallam, right, celebrate their quality marks with Paige Miles, of Nottinghamshire Carers Association.

“As a carer-friendly organisation we have the information to pass on to people so they can access more help, if needed.

“We have team members at each of the centres who have gone through training provided by Nottinghamshire Carers Association, which has provided them with the knowledge to better support those people caring for others in this community.

“If you are a carer or know of a carer who needs support to use a leisure centre, please visit one of our facilities. We are very proud as a leisure trust to have achieved this quality mark.”

Any carer coming to the three leisure centres will be able to use the facility free of charge when they are with the person they care for.

David Evans, Mansfield Council head of health and communities, said: “It is welcoming to see this accreditation across all our leisure centre provisions district-wide. This means we have the reach to signpost and help as many residents who are carers as possible with support and sessions.

“As well as the fantastic leisure provisions on offer at the centres, this scheme is yet another example of how leisure can impact a community positively.

“Centres exist to get people physically fit and healthy, but also support mental wellbeing and help residents to be better connected to their local community. For people with caring responsibilities, this is incredibly important."