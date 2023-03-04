People in Sutton first started to report the fast-moving aircraft mid-afternoon on March 3. Many on social media said they spotted jets shooting overhead.

Aircraft trackers have plotted the route of two F-16 fighters from the Belgian Air Force flying over Sutton after taking off from bases in Lincolnshire.

Aircraft trackers have plotted the route of two F-16 fighters from the Belgian Air Force flying over North Derbyshire and Sheffield after taking off from bases in Lincolnshire. On their way out, the jets flew over areas to the south of Sheffield city centre, before returning over North Derbyshire, between Dronfield and Chesterfield.

An RAF spokesman confirmed any Belgian aircraft flying from the Lincolnshire area will be one of a number of international participants in a large scale RAF exercise calling Cobra Warrior. Aircraft from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in the UK for the exercise earlier this week and have recently been joined by Indian, Finnish and Belgian Air Forces. UK-based aircraft from the US Air Force and RAF are also taking part.

What is RAF Exercise Cobra Warrior?

According to a release on the RAF website, Exercise Cobra Warrior is run twice a year and is the largest air exercise the RAF run. The exercise is designed to train participants in “high intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations” and will be taking place from the March 2 to March 24 and will see 70 aircraft taking part and is being directed by staff at RAF Waddington.

There are said to be six F-16s from the Belgian Air Force based at RAF Waddington, along with six F-18s from Finland. The Finnish participation is part of a wider training activity in support of the UK led Joint Expeditionary Force, known as JEF Warrior.

Comments on Facebook include “straight over top of Leamington and on school-run time, loads of kids pointing to the sky in absolute awe” and “saw two just disappear over towards Sutton as I looked out the window”.