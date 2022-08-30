Former Eastwood police officer set to be Nottinghamshire's next chief constable

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Meynell

Kate Meynell was named as the preferred candidate for the job by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, subject to a confirmation hearing with the Police and Crime Panel.

Kate, currently the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire, will replace Craig Guildford at Nottinghamshire, who is leaving to become chief constable at West Midlands Police.

She said: “I’m extremely proud to be named as the preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police.

“It is my home county, one I love and one in which I am proud to have served for most of my career.

“I will bring passion and authenticity to the role, working with the PCC to deliver the best service I can to the people of Nottinghamshire, delivering an outstanding police service we can all be proud of."

Kate joined Nottinghamshire Police in 1993, where she worked across Eastwood, Bulwell and Hucknall in uniform roles for a number of years before joining CID.

Progressing through the ranks in both uniformed and detective roles, in 2011 she was part of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU): Major Crime Unit before becoming head of the unit in 2015, overseeing major crime investigations across the East Midlands.

Kate has performed the role of senior investigating officer on a number of homicide investigations, including the investigation into a fatal house fire, where the six Philpott children were killed, resulting in the conviction of both their parents and a family friend of their manslaughter.

Having been named preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire, she will now go before the county’s police and crime panel for confirmation on September 21.

If the panel confirms the preferred candidate, the PCC will then be able to appoint her as the next chief constable.

PCC Henry said: “We had two outstanding shortlisted candidates but after a rigorous selection process I am confident that Kate has what it takes to lead this force forward.