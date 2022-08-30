Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stella celebrating her 102nd birthday at her home Alexandra House Care Home in Eastwood.

Alexandra House Care Home on Wroughton Court recently celebrated the incredible milestone birthday of resident Stella Bexon.

At her special birthday celebrations, staff were surprised to hear more about Stella’s long and eventful life and learned that she had spent many years as the landlady of a well-loved pub in the area.

Stella, along with her husband Len, ran the Thorn Tree pub on Nottingham Road in the nearby hamlet of Woodlinkin for 20 years before retiring.

The now-celebrated gastro pub and restaurant was once the beloved business of the couple, who always ensured it was filled full of music, singing and dancing – pastimes they thoroughly enjoyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple even celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at the venue a few years ago after friends and customers surprised them with a celebration party to mark the occasion.

Everyone who knew the couple gathered to help them mark 50 years since their marriage at Greasley Church back in 1941.

Charlotte Bell, activities coordinator at Alexandra House Care Home, said it was a delight to learn more about Stella’s fruitful past.

She said: “Everyone has a story but until recently we never knew Stella was the landlady of the Thorn Tree Pub not far from us here in Eastwood.

“It seems fitting that the Thorn Tree Pub is still a welcoming place for all the family. It is something Stella would be very pleased to hear.”

In light of reaching such an amazing age, the Advertiser asked Stella for her secret to a long and happy life.

She replied that family and laughter are the key to living the longest.

She added: “Family is really important.

“I have a lovely family, they really keep me going and so does the laughter.