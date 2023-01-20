News you can trust since 1952
Youngsters given talking-to in front of parents as police tackle spike in Ollerton anti-social behaviour

Police have said a group of youngsters identified as causing problems in Ollerton have been confronted about their actions.

By Jon Ball
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:16am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team said there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour incidents in Ollerton over the last few weeks.

The Ollerton beat team and Newark & Sherwood Council anti-social behaviour officer have been working to tackle the problem.

Ollerton Town Hall.
A police team spokesman said: “The group that have been causing issues have been identified and have all been visited and spoken to with parents present.

“They have been confronted about their actions and shown evidence of their unacceptable behaviour.

“In some cases, criminal behaviour order warnings were issued due to the severity of the young persons actions.

“We are encouraging anyone that experiences or witnesses any ASB issues to report the incidents to the police on 101.”