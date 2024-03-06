‘You have just strangled me’ – Kirkby man moved partner by neck during 999 call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Thompson's partner told him "You have just strangled me," and the remark was overheard by an emergency call-handler just after 10pm, on August 25, last year.

Prosecutor Annelli Pritchard said officers attended their home and he initially denied anything had happened but later made admissions when he was interviewed.

“It’s not acceptable to use that method of moving someone,” she said, adding that the offence fell into the most serious category because it happened in a domestic setting where the victim is entitled to feel safe.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

But it was at the lowest level of harm as no injury was caused and his partner was in court to support him.

Helen Lees, mitigating, said; “This was an unfortunate argument which escalated to the point where she threatened to call 999.

“She didn’t anticipate she would be connected to the police so soon. She did not want this matter brought to court.

"He says he knew immediately he had crossed a line.

“There was no pressure applied. It was the laying of hands near her neck. She made it very clear it was a verbal argument. They have reconciled and been on holiday since.”

She said Thompson, of previous good character, had lost two stones worrying about the case.

Thompson, 41, of Cherry Avenue, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.