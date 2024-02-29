Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Burrell, 27, of Stoneycroft Road, Nottingham, found guilty: driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £162 with a £65 surcharge.

Mark Young, 48, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £60 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

Cherie Kelleher, 31, of Owston road, Annesley, admitted: driving with 114 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. She was disqualified for 50 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Anthony Ratcliffe, 50, of Simpson Walk, Harworth, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, a flick knife. And possess a controlled drug of class b - cannabis. He received a 12-month community order with ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge with £85 costs.

Ionut Iordan, 25, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stuart Mather, 37, of Ravensdale road, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm. He received a 12 month community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 16 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Alison Strouther, 56, of Maythorn Grove, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously, and with 158 milligrams of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrams. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 20 months and she must pass an extended test. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Neil Clarke, 50, of HMP Ranby, admitted: theft from a shop. He was ordered to pay £60 compensation and £85 costs.

Caedn Bond, 27, of Lime Tree Avenue, Retford, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Carl Walker, 45, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £116 and was ordered to pay a £46 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £45 compensation and £85 costs.

Ayub Kassaar, 33, of Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Joanne Sweetnam, 53, of Applewood Close, Worksop, admitted: being in charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. He was disqualified for eight months. He was fined £538 and ordered to pay £85 costs with a £215 surcharge.

James Ellis, 27, of Leeway Road, Southwell, admitted: driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Anzela Krucina, 40, of Elderfield Drive, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Grace Johnson, 33, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 18 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Natasha Clark, 43, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £80 compensation.

Florentina Cantar, 37, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Stacey Gibson, 37, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 19 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Jones, 32, of Kilton Glade, Worksop, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months, but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £307 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.