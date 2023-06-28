Would-be model battered woman with shoe in the ladies of Mansfield nightclub

Georgia Clarke and her friend got into an argument with a third woman over kicking cubicle doors in the Lexis nightclub, on Clumber Street, Mansfield, on December 18, last year.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail showed CCTV of the woman throwing punches at Clarke's friend and Clarke grappling with her and ending up on the floor.

When Clarke, aged 20, was restrained by others, she kicked out four times before grabbing a shoe from the floor and raining down blows on the woman's head.

Lexis nightclub. Picture: Google.

More scuffling and hair-pulling took place before the altercation ended. Her victim was left with a cut on her head, a headache and a sore neck.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "The person deemed to be the victim was aggressive. Ms Clarke tried to leave. Someone threw a drink.

"The third woman was hitting her friend consistently on the floor. Her friend was very seriously beaten and her face was a mess.

"She accepts she has gone over and above what would be required for self-defence. It is clear there are potentially some issues here."

The court heard Clarke has one previous conviction for assaulting a police officer in September 2021.

Ms Pursglove said on that occasion Clarke “was unable to handle a situation that she didn't instigate."

"She does feel there may be an issue with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism," she said. "When she is in a difficult situation she doesn't know how to deal with things.

"It definitely needs to be looked into as the last thing we want is for someone like Ms Clarke to come back before the courts."

She said Clarke hopes to become a model but currently claims Universal Credit after losing a job in the care industry.

Clarke, of Stuart Street, Sutton, admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to provoke unlawful violence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.