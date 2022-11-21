News you can trust since 1952
Working men’s club secretary beat drunk with ‘seven’ punches

The secretary of a working men’s club attacked a drunk man with a volley of seven punches - knocking him unconscious in the street, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 4:32pm

Martin Cooper, aged 53, was seen swinging the violent blows in CCTV footage of the barrage captured outside Shirebrook’s Carter Lane Working Men’s Club.

In the footage, Cooper could be seen bending over as he hit the still-sitting man on May 8.

Rosie McDaid, prosecuting at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court, said Cooper’s victim felt “immediate pain” and his head “exploding”, before being hospitalised for a CT scan.

Martin Cooper, 53, was seen swinging the violent blows in CCTV footage of the barrage captured outside Shirebrook’s Carter Lane Working Men’s Club

The court heard moments before the attack Cooper had called the complainant – who he saw sitting outside the club – a “druggy” and “waste of space”.

Cooper, a minibus guide for disabled children, claimed he had punched the defenceless man in “panic”, having previous knowledge of the complainant.

Cooper, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Anna Sood, mitigating, said he had been helping a woman who had drunk too much alcohol.

She said: “As he was walking back, the complainant asked him why he had called him a druggy. As he was walking away, the complainant said ‘you’re dead’.

“He is very ashamed of his actions that evening. He accepts it went far beyond anything that could be self-defence. Cooper had also had a couple of drinks.”

District Judge Andrew Davison adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.

He told Cooper: “All options remain open – custody is not inevitable, but it is likely. This is a very serious case of violence.”