Community-focused projects in the Mansfield area given much-needed funding boost

A number of projects aimed at improving the community and supporting the lives of residents in the Mansfield area can now take place thanks to a Community Grant Scheme .

From local sports clubs to parish councils, 20 groups to date, have been given much needed funding to help improve the local community.

Local groups were able to apply for funding for the scheme by submitting an application form outlining how their project would support Newark & Sherwood Council’s Community Plan objectives.

Coun Keith Girling, council deputy leader and portfolio holder for organisational development and governance, said: “I have been extremely impressed with the impact this grant scheme has made to our local community.

“Local good causes play a key role in our communities especially during this time of economic uncertainty. By providing this much needed funding we can cater for more opportunities for our residents to take part and enjoy services being provided by dedicated local groups and clubs.

“Now more than ever these groups are key to supporting those who are struggling but also building relationships and growing community spirit.”

Projects receiving funding include Bilsthorpe Green Spaces, Clipstone Community Regeneration Group, Edwinstowe Parish Council, Feel Good Gardens, Green Southwell, Ollerton Town Community Football Club, Rural Community Action Group, Southwell Minster and Southwell Town Council.

Jenny Kirkwood, director at Rural Community Action Group (Clipstone), said: “We are delighted to have received this funding. Village Halls are the main community hub for many villages. We are working with hall management committees to identify and facilitate a regular event for local residents to come together and socialise.

“The project hopes to encourage more isolated residents to get out of the house, whilst offering local businesses and agencies a regular platform to promote their products and services. A great opportunity for all members of the community to come together to Talk, Learn and Connect.”

Elaine Evans and Rachel Staley, secretary and treasurer at Clipstone Community Regeneration Group, said: "The grant will enable us to work in partnership with the statutory and voluntary sector to bring about growth for the area.

“We are focusing on looking at anti-poverty measures, events and heritage but we are also interested in working with all sectors of the community.”

