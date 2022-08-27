Historic Sutton wall embedded with Civil War cannonballs still not rebuilt one year after developer’s apology

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Housing Group apologised after the wall, on Stoneyford Road, Sutton, was badly damaged during separate demolition work.

The wall had stood in place for at least 370 years and was the spot where Scots fighting for King Charles II in the second English Civil War were confronted by Parliamentarians.

History archives state the fighters managed to escape an initial ambush, before fleeing to Stoneyford Road where they were caught and executed.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, at the site of the collapsed wall.

This skirmish took place about 1650 and the wall had remnants of cannonballs used in the battle embedded in its structure.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, expressed his anger in August last year after parts of the wall accidentally collapsed following work by the company.

A nearby quarry site, behind the wall, has been given planning permission for a 47-home development.

An initial outline planning application was approved in 2019, with developers told to ensure the ‘retention and protection’ of the wall.

Part of the damaged wall.

However, the demolition of an on-site building led to part of the wall collapsing and caused Coun Zadrozny to react with anger at what he described as ‘a wanton act of vandalism’.

The wall is yet to be rebuilt a year after his’s initial remarks, although some measures have been taken by the developer to protect it from further damage.

The company says it does plan to rebuild the structure and expects work to be complete by early 2024, while the council leader says he wants a plaque placed on it in the future to explain its ‘historical importance’.

He said: “I’m not happy the wall hasn’t been rebuilt, but am happy they’ve done work to protect it.

“I’m pleased no more damage has been done to it and they’re still committed to fixing this and keeping it preserved based on its history.

“I want an interpretation plaque put on it at some point so it explains to people why this wall was important.”

His comments came after the wall was briefly discussed at the council’s latest planning committee meeting.

Mick Morley, who works in the council’s planning department, said: “In respect of the wall, they haven’t touched it since [it collapsed].

“The company is looking at replacing the wall and making sure it’s sound. They won’t be going anywhere close to it with diggers and will be doing everything by hand.

“All work has stopped. They are looking at starting work, but we’re working on discharging certain planning conditions so it can be commenced.

“We want the wall to be stone and we’re negotiating with them about the details of the materials they will use, and what it will look like in terms of the existing wall.”

Ian Clyde, Platform regional project manager, said: “The building contract for the development has been signed and work on-site clearance has started.

“Hoarding has been erected to screen the site frontage temporarily and the boundary wall details approved by the planning authority will be completed during the contract.