Woman squeezed Mansfield cop’s genitals after arrest for slapping her husband

Kamila Lawska was under the influence of alcohol when she grabbed the officer's groin and “squeezed intentionally,” making him jump back and say, “Don’t touch me like that,” on November 25, last year.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said CCTV showed she kept walking off in the wrong direction as she was taken to the cells at Mansfield police station.

The officer was left feeling “sickened and upset” by the “very brief” assault.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She was under the influence of alcohol but pleaded guilty on a reckless basis as she didn’t intend to touch him there.

The court heard Lawska, aged 43, slapped her estranged husband on the back after an argument about computer passwords and he called the police.

They were in the kitchen where he had installed security cameras due to a previous incident last year which led to her being cautioned for assault.

The court heard she has two previous convictions for drink driving from September 2022 when she received a 12-month community order.

Jim Buckley, mitigating, said she had stayed out of trouble until her marriage broke down and was living with her husband while leading separate lives.

“He placed cameras in all the rooms," he said. “She was living under a very difficult domestic situation at the time.”

Lawska, now of Terry Avenue, Newark, admitted assault and assaulting an emergency worker, when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.