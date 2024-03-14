Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Letitia Lovelock, 26, of Farndon Road, Newark, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated common assault. She was ordered to pay £450 compensation.
Kyle Taylor, 19, of Ridge Close, Sutton, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 24 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 25 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.
Adrian Collins, 75, of Neatholme Lane, Lound, Retford, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. He received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £170 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Thomas Ward, 37, of HMP Addiewell, found guilty (proved in absence) : theft from a shop. He was fined £210 and ordered to pay £310 costs and an £84 surcharge.
Daniel Stanton, 37, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess blade in a public place. He received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days.
Harpreet Singh, 37, of Stanton Crescent, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £250 with £85 costs and a £100 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.
Vadims Matvejevs, 34, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £484 with £85 costs and a £194 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with ten points.
Elliot Gledhill, 22, of Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
Sam Brewster, 36, of Westdale Road, Jacksdale, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
Dylan Doyle, 20, of Lime Street, Kirkby, admitted: driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. With 40 hours of unpaid work and a 31-day programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.
Dylan Hoodless, 20, of Hindlow Court, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Leo Clarke, 20, of Hamilton Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Brandon Green, 20, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12-month community order with 8 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £950 compensation.
Anthony Pashley, 47, of Chestnut Drive, Creswell, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He received an eight week prison sentence and was disqualified for 18 months.
Kurt Carter, 22, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He received a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 31-day programme, five rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Michael Elendu, 21, of Monteney Road, Sheffield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He received a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for eight months.
Darren Frost, 36, of no fixed address, admitted: fail comply with notification requirements on sex offenders register. He was jailed for 14 days.
Dennis Booth, 20, of Millford Drive, Wingworth, Chesterfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. He was fined £200 with £85 costs. He was disqualified for six months.
Ryan Ward, 38, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and theft from a shop. He received a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £30 compensation.
Stanislaw Malmon, 61, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £160 surcharge and £50 compensation.
Matthew Cullen, 35, of Whalley Road, Langwith, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £865 with a £346 surcharge and £85 costs.
Gatis Sokolovs, 34, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without third party insurance and possess a controlled drug of class a - cocaine. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £360 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £114 surcharge.
Daisy Dady, 20, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a £120 surcharge.
Jani Papa, 36, of Western Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: produce controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Toby Petett, 23, of Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, Norfolk, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £200.