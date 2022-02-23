Woman jailed for raid on Sutton town centre pub

Tills and fruit machines were attacked and money was stolen during the burglary at The White Swan, on Devonshire Square in Sutton town centre.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the landlord had locked up for the night on July 1, 2021, at about 11.30pm – but when he awoke at about 7.15am the next day, he found the pub burgled.

Fingerprints belonging to Natasha Clark, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, were found and she was arrested and charged.

The White Swan was targeted overnight on July 1, 2021.

The 41-year-old was jailed for 15 months after pleaded guilty to burglary.

Detective Constable Alan Morton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries can have a significant long-lasting impact on victims and the wider community.

“The invasion into a person’s privacy can not only have a detrimental impact on someone financially but also their mental wellbeing too.

“Our priority as a force is to keep people safe and we are continuing to work hard and do everything we can to prevent burglaries before they happen, to drive down this crime type and bring those responsible for burglaries to justice.

“A lot of hard work has taken place across the force to prioritise reducing incidents of burglary and this is something our officers from the force’s two dedicated burglary teams, neighbourhood policing teams, Operation Reacher teams, CID teams and other police units really focus on.

“I’d like to reassure people that the force takes burglaries incredibly seriously and will continue to take swift and robust action against burglars who target homes and businesses for their own selfish gains.”