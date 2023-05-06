News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
4 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
4 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
5 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
10 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Police officer assaulted in Bilsthorpe drink-drive arrest

A police officer was assaulted while arresting a suspected drink-driver.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 6th May 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:24 BST

Nottinghamshire Police said response officers were called to Savile Road, Bilsthorpe, following reports someone had crashed into a parked car.

When they arrived at the scene, on Thursday, May 4, at about 11.55pm, they found a number of cars had been damaged on the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of a car suspected to have caused the damage was approached by police, who asked her to get out of the vehicle.

A police officer with a breathalyser.A police officer with a breathalyser.
A police officer with a breathalyser.
Most Popular

However, police said, while attempting to detain the suspect, an officer was then assaulted.

A 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and assaulting an emergency worker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Conservatives lose overall control of Newark & Sherwood Council

Sergeant Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our response officers were able to detain a suspect within minutes of receiving reports of potential drink-driving.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol drugs, for the simple reason that it puts everyone at risk.

“Likewise, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to ever assault a police officer, or any other emergency worker in fact.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident 837 of May 4.”