Nottinghamshire Police said response officers were called to Savile Road, Bilsthorpe, following reports someone had crashed into a parked car.

When they arrived at the scene, on Thursday, May 4, at about 11.55pm, they found a number of cars had been damaged on the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of a car suspected to have caused the damage was approached by police, who asked her to get out of the vehicle.

A police officer with a breathalyser.

However, police said, while attempting to detain the suspect, an officer was then assaulted.

A 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our response officers were able to detain a suspect within minutes of receiving reports of potential drink-driving.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol drugs, for the simple reason that it puts everyone at risk.

“Likewise, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to ever assault a police officer, or any other emergency worker in fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad