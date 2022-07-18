Woman charged after police officer injured making arrest in Sutton

The officer was hurt after police were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Ashland Road, Sutton, on Friday, July 15, at about 12.30am.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers asked a woman to calm down, but she continued to shout and be abusive and so was arrested to prevent a breach of peace.

The woman resisted arrested and one of the officers was then punched in the eye.

Ashland Road, Sutton.

Kylie Blackner, of Ashland Road, Sutton, has since been charged with common assault of an emergency worker, in connection with the incident.

The 34-year-old has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court in September.

Sergeant Antony Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police officers dedicate their time to protecting and helping our communities and it is deeply troubling when an officer is hurt in the line of duty.

“Thankfully the officer is making a good recovery and the force is looking after her welfare.