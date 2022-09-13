Woman bit and spat at cops after threatening to bomb Mansfield police station

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Shannon Orr was not breathing when she was found outside the station by a member of the public on July 17, at about 1.05am.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said that when she was resuscitated, Orr began banging on the station windows and had to be restrained.

Orr, aged 21, threatened to kill herself, but when officers tried to handcuff her they found they couldn't because her wrists were too small.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

As she was being taken to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, she threatened to bomb the police station and warned them she would spit at the officers.

Before she was placed in a spit-hood she managed to spit on one officer's arm.

Orr grabbed a female officer's arm and dug her nails in and bit her on the right hand, but did not break the skin.

Ms Baughan said Orr bit a third officer on his left hand during the struggle.

The court heard she has four previous convictions for assaulting emergency workers, and was last before the court in March this year, for an offence committed in June 2021.

Orr, of Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe cum Budby, admitted disorderly behaviour and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Her solicitor said Orr has alcohol problems and requested the probation service prepare a report to explore her mental health issues.