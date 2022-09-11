Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Wiliam Gamble, 36, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from TK Maxx and Boots, in Mansfield, on August 8, and breaching a suspended sentence for theft that was imposed in June. On August 10 he was jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay £191 compensation.

Stefan Brazier, 33, of Kirton Close, Meden Vale, admitted criminal damage on December 27, 2021. On August 12 he received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge and £50 costs.

Cameron Visinoni, 25, of Maple Close, Forest Town, admitted breaching a community order on December 6, 2021 and July 19, 2022. The order was imposed in May 2021, for possession of cannabis and driving while disqualified, in October 2020. On August 12 the original order was revoked and a new one, for six months, was imposed, with five rehabilitation days.

Scott Reavley, 48, of no fixed address, was charged with damaging woodland in Sutton by fire and possession of a blade, on August 8. On August 13 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

Gavin McDonald, 33, of Fairholme Close, Clipstone admitted driving without a licence on September 8, 2021. On August 15 he was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Phiip Humphries, 29, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted theft on February 25, breaching a community order, imposed for theft and assault, on February 3, by missing appointments on April 25 and June 14. On August 16 he received a six month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months, 15 rehabilitation days and a 31-day thinking skills programme.

Alex Swain, 22, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, admitted failing to comply with post-sentence supervision requirements on March 8 and April 21. On August 17 he was jailed for 20 weeks.

Allen Bedford, 57, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, admitted harassment between November 2020 and February 2022. On August 18 a four-year restraining order was imposed. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay a £67 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jalna Tagg, 36, of Cavendish Street, Mansfield, admitted driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. on April 24, last year. On August 18 he was fined £323 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but the ban will be reduced by 18 weeks if he successfully completes a rehabilitation course by August 2023.

Sebastian Grant, 23, of Sherwood Street, Kirkby, denied assault on March 17 and two counts of making threats on March 28 and April 9, but was found guilty after a trial. On August 23 he was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentence.

Kelly Colclough, 46, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on May 8. On August 24 she received a 14 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each police officer.

Demi Hill, 26, of Coniston Road, Kirkby, admitted assaulting an emergency worker on May 8. On August 24 she received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Andrew Wilson, 30, of Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe, admitted driving with more than the specified limit of cocaine in his blood, driving while holding a mobile phone and failing to stop, on June 29. On August 24 he was fined £833 and ordered to pay a £83 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Aaron Turner, 34, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of theft in Mansfield, on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 20 and 24, breaching a suspended sentence order imposed in July for theft. On August 25 he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £114 compensation.