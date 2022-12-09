Newark Road, Ollerton.

Police said the pedestrian, aged in her 50s, was struck on Newark Road, between the Sherwood Forest Crematorium and the junction with Kelsey Avenue, yesterday, December 8, at about 10.25pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.”

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to contact them immediately.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“This will have no doubt been incredibly distressing news for them to receive, so we are deploying specialist trained officers to offer them support at this difficult time.

“We are in the process of exploring several lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who has information about what happened to come forward immediately.

“As well as appealing for any witnesses to contact us, we also want to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have inadvertently recorded dash-cam footage that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 788 of 8 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

It is the second hit-and-run death in the area in just two days.

Officers were called to reports a man had been found on Main Road, close to the Gate Hotel at the junction of Devonshire Drive, with serious injuries today, on Wednesday, December 7, at about 4.45am.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives want to hear from any drivers who were in the area between 4am and 4.45am to contact the force – in particular, if they have dash-cam footage.