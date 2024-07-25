Plan to rebuild trust in policing starts now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden has vowed to make rebuilding trust and confidence in policing one of his key aims during his time in office.

Commissioner Godden, a former Nottinghamshire Police officer himself, is making the issue one of the fundamental threads through his proposed new Police and Crime Plan for the next five years and believes it will be achieved by putting the needs of our communities and victims first – including strengthening the force’s neighbourhood policing offer.

The pledge comes after the recent publication of the State of Policing report – an annual assessment of policing in England and Wales for 2023-24 – which showed that trust and confidence in policing nationally is low.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said there was also “a general perception among the public that the police aren’t doing a good job at tackling the crimes that affect local communities.”

Commissioner Godden last week launched a public consultation on his proposed Police and Crime Plan, which is currently in development and seeks to ensure Nottinghamshire Police can become one of the best performing forces in the country.

“The people of Nottinghamshire have put their faith in me by electing me as Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure that I lead positive change in policing here in Nottinghamshire. That is what I intend to do,” he said.

“Coming into this job I was aware there were specific challenges that need to be addressed – and I have been pleased to see the Chief Constable quickening the pace of improvements following the recent HMICFRS inspection report – and I will continue to hold the force to account to maintain that progress.

“It starts with getting the basics right. But I also have to have a long-term vision to restore public trust and confidence and ensure the service meets the needs of all of our diverse communities.

“I am a strong believer in neighbourhood policing being a cornerstone of building trust and confidence. Having police officers in neighbourhoods that are known to the community and are easily accessible to them helps to bring our service closer to communities. It builds local knowledge and information and allows a dynamic response to local problems, while also giving the community reassurance that they are being listened to and that action is visibly being taken.

“It is really important that people take part in our consultation to be part of the change they want to see – to have a voice on how we can make Nottinghamshire a safer place for all.”

Commissioner Godden added that the State of Policing report recognised that public perceptions of policing remained low despite a downward trajectory in crime – but that lower crime rate should, in time, help the public feel more confident that the police are doing a good job.

The national report paid a special tribute to Nottinghamshire Police officer Sergeant Graham Saville for making the “ultimate sacrifice,” in the line of duty, giving his life while trying to save a distressed man who was on a train track in 2023.

To view the full State of Policing report, visit State of Policing: The Annual Assessment of Policing in England and Wales 2023 - His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (justiceinspectorates.gov.uk)