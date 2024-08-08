Witness appeal after alleged assault in King's Mill Hospital car park
The woman reported being grabbed by the throat by a man, who is known to her, as she sat inside a vehicle with the window down at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.
The same man reportedly squared up to a second woman after she challenged him on his behaviour.
The incident reportedly happened at around 2.45pm on July 14 and left both women feeling shaken but otherwise unhurt.
The man is said to have driven off after another male intervened.
Detective Constable Katie Sant, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are at an advanced stage but we remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.
“I would therefore ask anyone who saw the incident, or has dash cam footage, to please call us on 101 quoting incident 386 of 14 July 2024.”