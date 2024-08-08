Witness appeal after alleged assault in King's Mill Hospital car park

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating an alleged assault on a woman in a hospital car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The woman reported being grabbed by the throat by a man, who is known to her, as she sat inside a vehicle with the window down at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The same man reportedly squared up to a second woman after she challenged him on his behaviour.

Read More
Drink-driving Sutton dad with no licence or insurance is banned after crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly assaulted in King's Mill Hospital car park. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly assaulted in King's Mill Hospital car park. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly assaulted in King's Mill Hospital car park. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The incident reportedly happened at around 2.45pm on July 14 and left both women feeling shaken but otherwise unhurt.

The man is said to have driven off after another male intervened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Katie Sant, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are at an advanced stage but we remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

“I would therefore ask anyone who saw the incident, or has dash cam footage, to please call us on 101 quoting incident 386 of 14 July 2024.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice