Drink-driving Sutton dad with no licence or insurance is banned after crash

A Sutton dad was more than twice over the drink-drive limit when he sped around a corner and collided with another vehicle, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rafal Wenc was driving a white Nissan when he crashed on July 15, but told the other motorist there was no damage and everything was fine before driving off.

Magistrates in Mansfield were told he called the woman later demanding money for damage he had found and she called the police after smelling alcohol on his breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police later found him parked on Brown Crescent with a can of beer in the driver's side pocket and claimed the woman crashed into him.

Wenc was banned from driving for more than two years when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

But a breath test revealed he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 migrogrammes, and checks showed he is only a provisional licence holder.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: "He should have known better and doesn't offer any justifications."

He said the dad-of-one had a drink after ‘a thoroughly bad day’ as his partner was unwell, but there was no drink dependency or deficit in his thinking skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wenc, aged 29, of Unwin Road, Sutton, admitted drink-driving, driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop after an accident, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday, August 6.

He received a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified for 28 months but the the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course before March 2026.

A £114 surcharge and £85 costs were ordered.