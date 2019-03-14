Who’s been up before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Court latest

Paul John Rutland, 46, of Valance Street Mansfield Woodhouse admitted assaulting two females and a male by beating them. He was also found guilty of having a locking credit card knife in a public place and admitted possession of cannabis and amphetamines. He was committed to prison for a total of six months suspended for 12 months. A restraining order was made.

Danny Robert Wright, 21, of Healdswood Street Sutton, was found guilty of four counts of assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement of six months and a building better relationships requirement.

Danny Lee Bowskill, 26, of James Murray Mews Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting two females by beating them. He also admitted stealing three perfumed candles and an iPhone charger worth £102.96 from Boots and damaging automatic doors at Four Seasons shopping centre. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with compensation of £100.

Lukasz Kozlowski, 26, of Skegby Road Kirkby was found guilty of assaulting a male by spitting at him. He was fined £450 with £100 compensation £300 costs and £45 victim surcharge.

Harry Philby, 23, of Langford Road Mansfield admitted assaulting a female by beating her .A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and a restraining order. He was fined £50 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Jamie Peter Cooke, 33, of Kirton Close Meden Vale pleaded guilty to stealing a four pack of cider worth £5.50 from Huthwaite service station, whisky worth £40 from Co-op, a crate of Stella worth £10 from Co-op and tobacco valued at £13.50 from One Stop Shop. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, with victim surcharge of £115.

Ashleigh Craig Hall, 36, of Deepdale Court Sutton admitted stealing deodorant worth £35 from Wilkinson. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £35 compensation.

David Bagley, 48, of Sherwood Street Mansfield admitted stealing two jars of coffee worth £9.98 from Heron Foods . He was discharged conditionally for six months with £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Stewart Wood, 42, of Southwell Lane Kirkby admitted making off and not paying for fuel. He was fined £150 with £50.95 compensation.

Stewart Wood, 42, of Southwell Lane Kirkby admitted stealing 48 items valued at £134.52 from Asda and two counts of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £47.78 and £50.11. He was fined a total of £300 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and ordered to pay compensation.

Motoring

Jamie Craig Keeling, 29, of Sycamore Street Church Warsop pleaded guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of a traffic offence. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £200 with £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

He was found guilty of carrying a knife in a public place without good reason and was committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months.

Pawel Targosz, 46, of Bilborough Road Mansfield admitted driving with 101 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months with victim surcharge of £85 and £85 costs. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 80 hours.

Miscellaneous

Ross Anthony Cope, 47, of Byron Road Annesley, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order during the operation of a suspended sentence order. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement of six months, with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Asher, 20, of Gill Street, Selston admitted having a silver metal kitchen knife in a public place. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Threats

Glen Lewis Langsdale, 25, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield admitted using threatening behaviour. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, with £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Drugs

Michael Aaron Severn, 26, of Spencer Street Mansfield admitted possession of class A drug diamorphine. He was fined £120 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Bracken Kirk, 24, of Windy Ridge Warsop admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend sessions. A community order was made with a 16 weeks curfew with electronic monitoring and costs of £60 imposed.

Nathan Bryne, 35, of Dove Croft New Ollerton admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. An overall sentence of 24 weeks suspended for 12 months was implemented.

Jason Charles Blundell, 30, of High street Edwinstowe admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. He was committed to prison for even days.